Reframing TVET for skilled labour

The workshop was attended by recipient institutions, including government-run vocational centers, technical colleges, World Bank, training service providers, labor supply companies, and private-run institutions. TVET coordinators for the three districts were also present.

During his opening speech, NCD Governor Parkop stated that unlike other provinces, NCD's only asset is human resources, as it does not host any revenue-generating projects such as petroleum, mining, agriculture, and aquaculture.

He emphasized the need for Port Moresby to become a skilled city, especially for young people in all areas of technical and technological skills, which he believes is vital for the city, the country, and their own pathways.

Governor Parkop also mentioned that during his 16 years of political reign, his office has offered TVET scholarships to more than 35,000 young people, stressing that quality output remains the significant challenge.

His basic goal is to create a skilled city where young people, especially, are trained and armed with technical and technological skills to global standards, and he challenged the respective TVET program administrators for Moresby South, North East, and North West Districts to align their vision with his.

He also highlighted the importance of having alumni for the recipients of the program and suggested developing a database and program to monitor and mentor them. The recipients would then partner with the city to show gratitude and be part of the transformation.

The workshop was held to make stakeholders understand and support NCD's new direction for the TVET program. Stakeholders would align with NCDC's vision for Port Moresby to become a skilled city, strengthen their support for NCDC TVET, and ensure the TVET program produces a competitive workforce both regionally and globally.