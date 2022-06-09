Reforms Essential For Gov’t Decentralization

At the launch of the Report on the National Conference on Decentralization on Wednesday June 8, Director for National Research Institute of PNG, Dr Osborne Sanida said facilitating reforms that are required to have an effective ‘Decentralised System of Government’ is a need.

He said this would enable improved governance and better service delivery of public goods and services to all Papua New Guineans.

Dr Sanida said, “The governance systems have been weakened over time, resulting in poor governance and service delivery mechanisms.”

He made reference to the 2015 Final Report of the CLRC and DPLGA that states, “Despite improved service delivery being one of the objectives of the organic Law Reforms (i.e., the 1995 Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Government), service delivery has deteriorated over more than 20 years. This is particularly the case in rural areas where most people live.”

The Director acknowledged that PNG NRI is aware that since that Report in 2015, a Draft Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Government, proposed by Government is stuck somewhere in Parliamentary processes due to disagreements between governors or provinces (regional) and members of parliament (open seats).

“Another initiative was to have three provinces pilot ‘Autonomy Governance’ arrangements as announced by the National Government in 2007. The provincial working committees had progressed some work, but they claim that national agencies have not supported them.”

Dr Sanida said, “The situation has really deteriorated to a state where basic services across most parts of the country are very poor, and governance arrangements have also deteriorated. If we do not take any action at reforms, the situation will only worsen.”

Commenting on the national conference that took place from February 16-17th 2022, Dr Sanida stated that the conference reached some key and concrete points of agreement for going forward.

He added, “I would like us all to follow through on these and make some substantive changes to the Decentralised System of Government we now have in PNG. It is clearly not working.

“We must have clear legislative, administrative and financial governance arrangements that are procedural and system based, not person based.”

Dr Sanida emphasized, “PNG NRI would like to contribute to a government-led and coordinated process that works to systematically analyze, plan and implement a program of reform.”

Present at the report launch were key state agencies including DPLGA Secretary, Dr Alphonse Gelu and his team, CLRC Secretary Dr Matui, NEFC Chairman Patrick Painap, Auditor General of PNG Gordon Kega, Robyn Atua and team from the Department of PM and NEC.

Dr Sanida concluded, “We hope that Dr Gelu and the Central Agency Heads establish a coordinated process that we can all contribute in a coordinated approach to advise and work with our political leaders and undertake meaningful and sustained reforms to the Decentralised System of Government.

“This reform must ultimately result in improved services to our people.”