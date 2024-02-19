REFORM TO INCLUDE COURT OF APPEAL

Secretary for the Department of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Eric Kwa said the new structure is included in the Court Restructure Bill that was tabled in Parliament by the Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Pila Niningi on Thursday 15th of February 2024.

The enforcement of the bill would enable the biggest reform in the current structure of the Supreme and National Court since independence.

Dr Kwa said the purpose of inserting a new court structure is to decrease the high number of cases and also to make Supreme Court Judges permanent so that they can only make decisions and not return to the National Court to hear other matters.

Dr Kwa said the main idea is to change the way the Court usually operates to allow access to justice.

He announced the addition of the Court of Appeal in a press conference held last Friday 16th of February 2024 in Port Moresby.

“The inception of this new court structure will make a big fundamental change and the biggest reform in the law and justice sector of this country,” he said.

He thanked the government for giving 90 votes to the bill which clearly shows that the government supports the implementation of the bill.

“I want to thank the parliamentarians both Government and the Opposition who voted for the bill and I’m thankful for the Prime Minister and the Justice Minister for bringing the bill forward to the Parliament,” Dr. Kwa said.

The Solicitor General of PNG Tauvasa Tanusava said the restructuring is not a new concept and it is something that is needed in the justice sector of this country.

Meanwhile, Secretary Dr Kwa added that the new reform will eventually go down to the provincial and district level sector once the bill is passed in Parliament.