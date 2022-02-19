Reforestation MOU signed

Present at the signing were Total Energies Vice President Julian Pouget, Managing Director, Jean Marc Noiray and land owner representatives of Varagadi Clan, whose land forms the basis of this MOU.

Keith Iduhu Chairman of National Forests Authority, welcomed representatives of Total Energies PNG, saying the cooperation and signing of the MOU is both a strategic and fruitful one. He said it is PNG’s contribution to global conservation and global agenda of green economy and monetizing conservation.

He thanked Total Energies for taking the step forward though it was going into uncharted waters for them as a mining and exploration company. It has now crystalized into a high level agreement as such,” Iduhu said.

Managing Director for the NFA, John Mosoro deliberated on the scope of the MOU before it was signed.

“On behalf of PM James Marape, the Minister for Forestry, Solan Mirisim and the Board, I welcome you today to the signing of the MOU in promoting partnership in plantation development in the country.

“In terms of our policies and legislation, forestry is an important renewable asset for this country. The fourth goal of our national constitution is for replenishing and conserving our forest resources and environment, and emphasizes the need for maintaining rural-based economic and social services in alleviating poverty in our subsistence societies,” Mosoro said.

He said the National Forest Policy directives and PNG Vision 2050, PNGFA is committed to implement the national government’s directive to develop 800,000 hectares of industrial forest plantation under the National Forest Plantation Program by 2050.

Total Energies’ Managing Director, Jean-Marc Noiray said PNG is globally known for its pristine forests, rivers, deltas and he appreciated NFA’s efforts to protect and preserve it.

“So Total Energies is really willing to work together with PNGFA to go towards its ambition. We have seen that you have a very ambitious plan, very ambitious program named ‘painim graun na planim diwai’ in English, ‘Look for land, plant a tree’ very ambitious target,” Noiray said.