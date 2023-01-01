Reflect on your journey: Bishop

“We thank Him for the past years and for the gift of a new year. Every good gift and blessing we enjoy comes from God,” stated Rev Dr Urame.

“Let us celebrate 2023 in the true spirit of peace, unity and harmony. Let us give thanks to our heavenly Father for his greatness, as well as his daily love and care for us.

“As we welcome the New Year, I encourage you to use this year for self-reflection and change.

“Reflect on the journey of your own life in the past few years. There were moments of joy and sadness, moments of laughter and tears, moments of positive achievements and failures, moments of satisfaction and challenges, moments of gratification and difficulties.

“Your reflection on those moments will help you make positive decisions so that you can make 2023 a year of change.

“Change from the things that ruin your character, destroy your life, and harm or spoil others to make 2023 a good year for you and your family.

“Without change, there is no progress. Positive change starts within you. It begins with a change of mindset and personal behaviour.

“I wish you all a good and prosperous new year. May the Lord guide you through the year.”