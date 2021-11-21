REDVEMBER Walk calls for an end to violence

"Respect yourself and you will be able to respect others and in this case to respect women and girls. It's starts with each individual!" exclaimed NCD Governor Powes Parkop at this morning’s REDVEMBER Walk.

"We are all wearing red today to promote this. When we approach a traffic light, red means to STOP and so, we must STOP violence against women and girls," said Governor Parkop.

"We must be seen to be a livable city - being healthy, wealthy, smart and a wise country as this is part of achieving our 2050 vision for our PNG. And part of this great challenge includes respecting women and girls and allowing them to be free and to go as far as they can in achieving whatever dreams, visions and goals they aspire to achieve," said the NCD Governor.

He added that bad habits, low value systems, bad behaviour and attitudes need to change in order for us to move forward in achieving our goals.

Governor Parkop said COVID-19 has also given us the opportunity to go back to our communities and preach this message.

"This time we change our approach. Rather than gathering in huge numbers because of the Niupla Pasin protocols we are adhering to, we can go back to our communities and create more awareness for them to change their attitudes, behaviour, live better lifestyles, and promote cleanliness and hygiene," said the Governor.

He further added that the next parliamentary budget will also include funding at all levels of the government to fight against gender based violence.

"The tourism industry, business investors and opportunities and security issues, will never change for the better in PNG, unless we change ourselves. We can never use all the money coming into our country from the rich minerals resources we have, because this money is diverted time and time again to providing security and engaging the police, CIS, Defence and other stakeholders. We need to give more attention to stop violence against women and girls," said Mr Parkop.

Photo credit: NCDC Media Unit