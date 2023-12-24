Reduced lawlessness anticipated in NIP

The much-needed facility, valued at K700,000, was opened on Friday, December 22nd, after the hosting of the after the province’s last quarter parade and launching of the Christmas/New Year operation.

“It can hold 200 to 300 detainees so this will definitely help us as we now no longer have to transport detainees back and forth from Lakurumau,” NIP’s Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Albert Beli, told this newsroom.

“We had been doing that since 2020, when the station was condemned.

“I’m expecting a lot of improvement from the police men and women in my command. It’s not their fault, they were only working within their limits, especially when the cell was condemned, most minor offences had to be referred back to the community level for the ‘maimai’ and leaders to deal with.

“Now, even those committing minor offences and petty crimes will be arrested, along with major crimes. Justice will be allowed to take its course.”

PPC Beli further voiced his agreement with sentiments shared by the Kavieng District Development Authority’s chief executive officer, David Lens, who outlined a first-of-its-kind partnership between the two districts and the provincial government.

He said for the first time – and he was also encouraging – all three responsible authorities, who came in to contribute to ensure the immediate construction of the facility.

“Kavieng contributed K300,000, Namatanai contributed K300,000 and K100,000 was from the New Ireland Provincial Government; a total of K700,000. The building is state-of-the-art.

“It has four cell blocks; one for females and juveniles while the other three are for male offenders. There’s a good shower room in there, and toilets as well.

“There’s also a good area for the armoury.”