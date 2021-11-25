Reduced Funding Affects HIV Awareness

A data workshop was held today, Thursday, 25th November in Port Moresby to discuss key messages that need to go out to stakeholders and people around the country, in preparation for World AIDS Day, which falls on December 1st, 2021.

NAC Acting Director, Tony Lupiwa said HIV is here and is once again on the rise, with a prevalent rate of .9 percent and is increasing.

“HIV is increasing because of lack of prevention programmes around the country. There aren’t many progammes telling the nation that HIV is here and increasing, and we are seeing now nine new cases daily,” Mr Lupiwa explained.

He said statistics revealed that there are 55,000 People Living With HIV (PLWHIV) in PNG, of these 40,150 that is 73 percent, know their status and 35,840 or 65 percent are known to be on Anti-Retroviral Treatment.

“In a day there are two people dying of HIV. This is how serious it is and is increasing at the rate of 3400 cases a year. Last year alone we had 3400 and this year it may go up above that,” he added.

With this alarming numbers of HIV infections revealed, NACS Director expressed concern that funding support has reduced affecting prevention measures in a very big way.

“On media and billboards around the country that show messages telling people to have safe sex, keeping to one partner only and using condoms, these were the messages in the past and they still exist today.”

Mr Lupiwa added that lack of funding has disabled the NACS to continue HIV awareness and assistance from the government budget has reduced as of last year’s budget and are waiting for the outcome of this year’s budget, with fingers crossed.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat in preparation for the World AIDS Day have sent out several funding appeal letters, but have not received any response.

However, Mr Lupiwa has acknowledged the contribution from UNAIDS for technical assistance and appealed to those who received letters to come out and support the campaign.