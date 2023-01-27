Recruitment is FOC, says Clarkson

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Administration, Joanne Clarkson said the application and recruitment process received for both Constable recruit and Officer Cadet training is free of charge as clearly spelt out in the advertisement and no member of the RPNGC should obtain any form of payment from those that applied.

“You are to submit your applications online and if you could not then your point of contact is your Provincial Training Officer. That is the only person that you give your applications to but if any member of RPNGC had obtained money from you, I encourage you to report that person.

“We have Internal Investigation Units in each of the provinces, and in Port Moresby we have the Internal Affairs Directorate Head office, so I’d encourage you to report these officers so we can deal with them,” DCP Clarkson said.

She said it is very disappointing to hear members of the Constabulary soliciting money from innocent fellow citizens who genuinely want to join the RPNGC.

Clarkson said RPNGC intends to make the recruitment process an annual process going forward.

“Twenty thousand applications is the largest that I’ve heard of in my career in the RPNGC and this is not counting the hard copies that’s still coming in from the outside centers,” DCP Clarkson said.

She said that a steering committee will be meeting to address the challenges, one of which is to consider the inclusion of the applicants who cannot meet the current 560 quota to be included in the next batch. But she said this is still a decision the RPNGC will have to make.

In conclusion Clarkson said the RPNGC is an equal opportunity employer and she is keen to see how many women have applied.