Rapatona LLG Plan Set

Professor Chalapan Kaluwin of the University of Papua New Guinea says Rapatona is the first LLG of the 12 LLG’s in Manus, to have launched its ten-year strategic Plan.

The plan launched earlier in the month outlines the ambitions of the people taking up a bottom up governance approach.

The Professor says, its community first, with its clan and tribal leaders headed by the paramount chief.

Discussions on the Rapatona LLG began in 2019, when the provincial government of Manus, wanted to do something different in terms of managing the island in the province.

Professor Kaluwin said the Governor Charlie Benjamin agreed to work in partnership with the University of Papua New Guinea to craft its action plan.

He said individuals from the schools of business and public policy, law and natural and physical sciences, architect the plan, following extensive groundwork on mapping clan boundaries, and, resource ownership with the people in the LLG.

The professor added the plan rests on the pillar of governance with resource owners for both land and the ocean, having equal discussions and participation rights.

The Rapatona LLG Development Strategic Plan will require ample finances for its implementation. According to Professor Kaluwin the government’s DSIP funds is not enough to fully implement the plan. He said their team had already identified several financial partners and dialogued that with the provincial leaders and lapans of Rapatona.

Story published by Cathy Undaba – UPNG Journalism student