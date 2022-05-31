Rangeview Grand Opening Coming Soon

Eager shoppers are welcome to attend and witness this historical Grand Opening Ceremony and see firsthand the premier shopping experience on offer by the 45 Rangeview clothing, tech, homeware, service and retail outlets.

Spread over three levels, Rangeview Plaza houses a supermarket, food court, five restaurants, a medical clinic and specialist shops..

The K300 million Rangeview Precinct features the commercial Plaza and a residential complex, Rangeview Estate, next to the National Capital District Commission’s City Hall along Waigani Drive.

The Precinct covers a combined net area of 52,000 square meters consisting of 88 townhouses; international standard recreational and retail amenities; a 24/7 medical clinic and round-the-clock security; as well as ample safe parking for shoppers and residents.

The Precinct ownership is split between three PNG companies: 56.72% Nambawan Super, 12.76% National Capital District (NCD), and 30.52% Lamana Development Limited.

Further, the Rangeview project has already provided jobs for over 1000 Papua New Guineans during the three year construction period and is expected to create an additional 500 permanent jobs through the various retail outlets and its property management arm.

With Nambawan Super as the majority shareholder, the project is also expected to generate long-term returns for Nambawan Super’s over 214,000 members nationwide.

Rangeview is proudly PNG-owned and aims to be an industry leading enterprise that benefits hard-working Papua New Guineans.