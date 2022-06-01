Rangeview Grand Opening

The shoppers were welcomed in to witness the historical Grand Opening Ceremony and see firsthand the premier shopping experience on offer by the 45Rangeview clothing, tech, homeware, service and retail outlets.

The Plaza was officially opened with a ribbon cutting by Nambawan Super Membership Representatives, NCD Governor Powes Parkop, Nambawan Super Chairman Reginald Monagi, and LDL Chairman Kostas Constantinou.

Nambawan Super, LDL and NCDC representatives also marked the occasion with the presentation of three ornamental tree saplings to Rangeview management in recognition of the coming World Environment Day. The presentation is symbolic of the partnership’s commitment to delivering projects that promote environmental sustainability.

Spread over three levels, Rangeview Plaza houses some of the best and most loved brands in the country. It provides a whole new experience in supermarket shopping, an international standard food court, five restaurants, a medical clinic and high-quality specialist shops to cater to the needs of every shopper.

Rangeview Plaza’s central location also provides ease of access from the main bus stop as well as ample parking for vehicles.

The K300 million Rangeview Precinct features the commercial Plaza and a residential complex, Rangeview Estate, next to the National Capital District Commission’s City Hall along Waigani Drive.

The Precinct covers a combined net area of 52,000 square meters consisting of 88 townhouses; international standard recreational and retail amenities; a 24/7 medical clinic and round-the-clock security; as well as ample safe parking for shoppers and residents.

The Precinct ownership is split between three PNG companies: 56.72% Nambawan Super, 12.76% National Capital District (NCD), and 30.52% Lamana Development Limited.

Mr. Monagi commented on the partnership saying, “This public-private partnership aims to deliver a lucrative investment that will benefit all residents of the Nation’s Capital through long-term recurring revenue generation for NCD that supports its services and while also providing a proudly locally owned major retail and commercial hub for residents to enjoy.”

“Further, the Rangeview project has already provided jobs for over 1000 Papua New Guineans during the 3-year construction period and is expected to create an additional 500 permanent jobs through the various retail outlets and its property management arm.

“Rangeview aims to not only be the Country’s premier shopping centre but to also be a driving force for further economic growth within PNG for all Papua New Guineans,” he added.

Governor Parkop said, “Today is another testament to our efforts and the achievements for our capital city, as the Nation’s Capital for our country and major hub of our nation, our vision as the municipal government is to build a city that is productive, it is safe and it is livable.

“Our goal is to set gold standards in honest works of development. Over the years, we have put a lot of effort, time, energy and resources towards achieving that goal. A lot has been done and a lot more needs to be done to reach that standard,” said Parkop.

With Nambawan Super as the majority shareholder, the project is also expected to generate long-term returns for Nambawan Super’s over 214,000 members nationwide.

Rangeview is proudly PNG-owned and aims to be an industry leading enterprise that benefits everyday hard-working Papua New Guineans through providing high quality goods and services, supporting State led development and growing the retirement savings of Nambawan members.