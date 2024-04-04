Ramu flood victims' plea

People are still waiting for some form of help to come by. It is understood that the National government has released K1m into the Provincial Disaster account for relief but the challenge now is how this money will be used because the disaster office does not have a comprehensive report of the damage.

Victims of the Ramu River flooding after delivering an assessment report to the Madang Provincial Disaster Office, are not satisfied to learn that the government has allocated K1 million for relief.

The affected areas consist of communities in the Upper, Middle and Lower Ramu capturing the Middle Ramu, Sumkar and Bogia districts. According to their assessments, over 20,000 households have been affected and to date, relief has not reached their doors.

Ward member for Bosmun, Yawar LLG of Bogia District, came into town to put forward their report of their assessment, stating that they were severely affected by flooding from the 01st to the 16th of March and currently have zero resources to make ends meet.

He stated that all their livestock had been washed away, their cooking pots and utensils, and all gardens had been destroyed, including their houses. They have been keeping an eye out for relief and received word that due to lack of funding, the disaster office was unable to be on-site to carry out assessments and they were required to do their assessments.

Yiyiri states that they would like the government to ensure that funding can sustain them for a maximum period of nine months until they can rebuild their lives.

Unfortunately, Madang Disaster Director Rudolph Mongallee stated that the K1 million sent by the National Government can only purchase food items and nothing else such as housing materials or kitchenware. This is encompassed in the law.

He affirmed that funding is already in their account and should be able to be accessed this week for relief.

According to the Madang provincial administration, the funding received by the National Government came with strict implementation orders. The funding will be susceptible to an audit after depletion to ensure that the total amount has been used for the Ramu River flooding and nothing else.

The 17 badly affected areas of Yawar LLG by the Ramu River tide surge are: