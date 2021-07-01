RAMM: Pacific Connectivity

Chaired by the Minister for Civil Aviation, Sekie Agisa, the focus of the meeting was on strengthening regional collaboration for aviation safety and security.

Discussions were centred around the importance of aviation and the immediate need to adapt long term policies to combat the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also in attendance was Minister for Transport & Infrastructure, William Samb.

In his address, Samb stated that PNG is strategic location is able to provide the aviation connectivity hub between Asia and the Pacific and expects to leverage off this.

Mr Samb said the RAMM platform will provide an environment to enhance the International Civil Aviation Organization’s compliances to realize the Blue Pacific Strategy on air connectivity going forward.

Samb said the leaders decided on a strategy for managing future safety and air navigation enhancements for the Pacific through a process of consultation, coordination and collaboration.

The virtual meeting provided the framework needed to construct a declaration and treaty for the RAMM.

The next RAMM will be held in Cook Islands next year.