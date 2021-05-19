Raminai welcomes court decision

In his capacity as recommended nominee to be member of the National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) Council.

The plaintiff filed an originating summons on April 21, 2021 where he was seeking leave pursuant to Order 16 Rule 3 of the National Court Rules, against two decisions Minister Raminai had made on the March 23, 2021 and published in the National Gazette No G177.

Minister Raminai’s decisions were; the appointment of Acting Director General of NARI and the appointments of the Interim Governing Council Members of the NARI which came into effect on 19th March 2021.

Presiding Judge Justice Nicholas Miviri in his ruling on the leave application last Friday, ordered that the application leave by the plaintiff is refused, the case dismissed in its entirety with costs to follow the event forthwith.

Justice Miviri made these orders because the originating summons by the Rules must seek leave only and not other remedy.

He said here, the plaintiff is also seeking interim stay which was abandoned when council was directed to the relevant rules of Order 16 Rule 3.



Raminai is pleased with the outcome of the court proceeding brought upon him by disgruntled former council members of NARI.

“Now I can concentrate on the business of NARI and its critical role in research into food crops that are resilient to various climatic conditions to maintain an adequate level of food security in the country,” Minister Raminai said.

He said the next step is to appoint a permanent council to ensure that the organisation continues to uphold the NARI Charter and its future sustainability.

