Raluana: New Base for NA Party

This follows the opening and dedication of a meeting place or hausboi (house for men) recently.

NA Secretary-General and Namatanai MP Walter Schnaubelt who officially opened the hausboi acknowledged Ekonia Walom, for the initiative. The hausboi replicates his very own Kilak White House in Namatanai.

Schnaubelt said, “All the decisions in Kokopo will be made here. They named it Kilak following my meeting house in Namatanai which is on the ridge overseeing the whole Pacific Ocean.”

“Kilak for us in Namantanai signifies an area where political meetings take place and political agendas are discussed and it influences the way the electorate and the province will be run.

“I’ve invited Mr Walom on numerous occasions and he has realized the importance of this meeting place.

“Most of the decisions on Kokopo open seat will be made here.

“It is a political meeting place to discuss some of the sensitive issues especially in the area of planning and the strategy of politics.

“This is now the Kilak of Raluana, Kokopo Open and I’m happy to be part of it.

“I’m happy to participate whenever I’m called upon to discuss our political plans and strategies including how we will progress NA party in Kokopo,” Minister Schnaubelt said.

Walom has been endorsed by NA Party to stand for the Kokopo Open seat in the elections next year.

He said, “We have given 15 years gap and I believe we will get back the leadership and when we take back the position, we will groom the future leaders.”