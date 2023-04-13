Rai Coast rural airstrips to be restored

This follows today’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Rai Coast District Development Authority (RDDA) and Rural Airstrip Agency (RAA).

Local MP, Kessy Sawang, when posting about the event on her Facebook page, said the MoU is for the provision of services for survey and scoping of works for restoration and maintenance of rural airstrips in Rai Coast District.

The 11 rural airstrips that are covered under the MoU are:

Nayudo LLG – Teptep, Bambu, Gwarowan and Mibu/Tibu;

Rai Coast LLG – Wangeto, Birong, Matoko, Guhu, Long Island and Saidor; and

Nahu-Rawa LLG – Gumbarami

“We will continue to use air transportation as a large part of our district is mountainous with rugged terrains,” said Sawang.

“We will have the airstrips reopen and ensure our farmers have market access, and services can reach these forgotten areas.

“We currently have an MoU with New Tribes Mission who service Tibu Airstrip.

“I’m looking at the possibility of another MoU with MAF with a small funding like what we did with NTM during the September 2022 earthquake disaster and at the peak of Hetwara Gang conflict.

“My immense gratitude to the CEO of RAA, Kim Rose Opiti, and her team for their support and guidance, and our fruitful discussions on how we can partner to help our farmers access markets, and bring much needed services to our people.

“I appeal to our people for their support in reopening our airstrips.