Rai Coast Highlights Issues

Inspector Yalamu said ballot papers for Astrolobe Bay LLG and Nahu Rawa were already transported to Madang but not yet for other polling sites.

He said transportation to and from Rai Coast is challenging, as the polling sites is only accessible by boat or chopper.

Yalamu said the teams had faced many challenges while travelling on boat, one of them is the current windy weather affecting travel.

He said as of yesterday, some of the teams were heading with the ballot papers to Saidor station had to return due to strong winds.

Yalamu added that the other five polling teams supposed to travel to Nayudo are still at Saidor station waiting for the chopper to airlift them to their polling locations.

He said this is the only team that might delay polling for Rai Coast, otherwise the other polling teams are doing well with the logistics available.

Many parts of Madang is expected to complete polling this week except for the polling areas that will be travelling by chopper to their polling locations who are still waiting.

Attempts to get comments from the provincial election manager on counting venues was unsuccessful.