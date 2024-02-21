Rai Coast District presents 2022 acquittal report

The report was presented on Monday 19th February 2024. The first district in Madang to submit its report was the Usio-Bundi District.

The Reports were presented by the District Finance Manager, Samang Balim on behalf of the Minister for Labour & Employment and Member for Rai Coast Kessy Sawang.

“On behalf of the Minister for Labour & Employment, I would like to present this 2022 acquittal report to DIRD.

“These reports cover the income and expenditure of funds that were given to the district for 2022,” Balim said.

Balim said the acquittal report is detailed and followed the set criteria that were given to all districts to follow.

DIRD Assistant Secretary, Lydia Ekonia upon receiving the report said DIRD Project officers will be sent to the district to do an assessment of project implementation on the ground once the budget for this year for the district is ready.

Ekonia thanked the Rai Coast district for submitting this important acquittal report.