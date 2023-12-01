Radio services need attention

The matter was raised with Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu during question time in yesterday’s parliament sitting.

“My people in Karimui-Nomane are not receiving radio signals from the provincial radio station, Radio Simbu Karai bilong Mambu service,” said Alua.

Alua said in 2021, the ICT minister visited Radio Simbu and gave an undertaking to build a new radio station and facilities with the view to improve radio communications to the people of Simbu.

“When can the people of Simbu take delivery of the new provincial radio station and facilities you promised to them?” he asked.

In his response, Minister Masiu also shared that radio services need an infrastructure overhaul.

“Whilst we are celebrating we are also mindful of the services we provide to this country,” the minister said.

He added that while the ministry has built two new radio stations in Hela and Jiwaka, it has a responsibility to revitalize radio services across the country.