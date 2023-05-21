Rabuka visits Illimo Farm

On Saturday May 20, Prime Minister Rabuka visited the Illimo Farm at 9 Miles, outside Port Moresby. He was accompanied by the Fijian delegation as they were taken on a tour of the Illimo farm’s facilities and got to experience a range of Illimo products, drinks and ice cream.

The Illimo Dairy Farm is the first dairy enterprise in Papua New Guinea. It is said to be an innovative step towards creating dairy self-sufficiency in the region. The dairy initiative aims to create self-sufficiency through large-scale production, and the supplying of dairy products to the local population, placing particular emphasis on the youth population.

Rabuka’s visit to Papua New Guinea has not been strictly for the third FIPIC summit as bilateral talks between the governments of Fiji and PNG took place on Friday 19 May. Several agreements including the announcements of respective high commissions to be established in Fiji and PNG were also announced.