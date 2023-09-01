Rabaul's K15M Overhaul Transforms District

These transformative initiatives encompass crucial sectors including health, education, roads, and law enforcement, propelling the district towards enhanced functionality and modernization.

The recent commencement of work on these pivotal government projects signifies a significant milestone in the district's journey towards progress. These projects, meticulously selected to address critical needs, have been formally endorsed by the Provincial Procurement Committee, and implementation is already in progress.

The nine standout projects include:

The prestigious Rabaul Town road major pavement project, awarded to Nivani Limited, which is set to redefine the connectivity within the town.

The Namanula Road upgrade, entrusted to Lazy Axle Transport, ensuring improved transportation networks for the local community.

The revival of the iconic Queen Elizabeth Park, a project granted to SPS Limited, aimed at rejuvenating a cherished community space.

The ambitious Rabaul Urban clinic level 3 site development, entrusted to ET Construction, designed to elevate healthcare services.

Aim Rights Building and Construction Works secured the task of constructing a staff house at the Rabaul Police barracks.

Daveline Engineers, a respected name, has been awarded the Atharm Wharf rehabilitation phase one project, which encompasses drainage and silt trap enhancements and vital concrete undertakings.

Marbil Enterprise Limited, recognized for their expertise, is vested with the responsibility of executing the Atharm wharf rehabilitation phase two, focusing on mechanical dredging and training.

The much-needed refurbishment of Sir Ronald Hall, a structure of historical significance, has been assigned to Newland Real Estate.

The construction of the Asing Bridge culvert, an integral transport link, has been commissioned to SIGNET.

Negotiations continue for the Blanche Street/Wharf Road project, with potential to enhance both aesthetics and functionality. Acting District Administrator Freddy Lemeki emphasizes infrastructure's role in growth, praising technical officers for their dedication.

The Matupit road upgrade, managed by Kokopo Plant Hire, is impressively 80% complete. Plans for seven more road projects are advancing, emphasizing connectivity to resettlement areas. Atharm Wharf's timely restoration addresses sediment buildup and preserves local heritage.

Upgraded Namanula and Matupit roads promise improved rural accessibility and Rabaul's charm is poised for a comeback with the revitalized Blanche Street.