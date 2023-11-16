Rabaul situation remains volatile

Vosivai said the situation has calmed down but it is unpredictable because anything can happen. He has called on residents to be vigilant.

He said so far there are reports of two houses being burnt and the looting of others. But reports relating to casualties is yet to be released.

Vosivai said business houses have begun operations while the main market remains close.

According to reports, the commotion started following an attack on the president of the Balanataman Local Level Government, which spurred into fighting and violence by the nearby villages attacking the town residents.

Police have arrested one suspect while others are still in hiding.

The Chief Inspector said police operation in the town will continue until the situation goes down.