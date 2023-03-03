Rabaul school launches 1-6-6 education structure

This important school occasion took place yesterday with the commissioning of the school’s new uniforms which was witnessed by students, teachers, parents, district officers, DDA members and the surrounding communities.

Speaking during the opening was Rabaul District Administrator Benedict Mode who said that the project is timely, especially being launched in the beginning of the year which allows for students to use.

“Our children have been temporarily using the hall and with these new classrooms, their learning can be enhanced with a new conducive environment,” Mode said.

He announced that the project cost a total of K150 000 which the district committed K120 000 and was counter-funded by the school with K30 000.

He further highlighted on the government policy of leaving no one behind as well as the 1-6-6 structure; primary schools accepting grades 1 and 2 and elevating grades 7 and 8 to secondary schools. Mode also said that plans are in place for Tavui Primary School and St Martins Primary school to adapt the new structure in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The District Administrator assured the people that the District Administration with the District Development Authority will still honour its outstanding commitments and called for everyone’s cooperation.

Meantime, Balanataman LLG President, Leonard Maing urged students to take responsibility of the new facility and encouraged teachers to be committed in their work.

“Students please look after these classrooms and do not draw graffiti on it, take pride in such school properties. Think of the future generation that will be using the same classroom and do little things right, he added.

The day ended with the blessing of the classroom by the Volavolo Parish Priest, followed by choirs and refreshments.