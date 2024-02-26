Rabaul Rolls Out TTF Subsidy Program

An allocated sum of one million kina from the District's DSIP Former Years budget has been earmarked for this important initiative.

Recently announced, the Rabaul District Tertiary Tuition Fee Subsidy Committee shared detailed insights into the program's purpose and outlined the essential requirements for interested students, parents, and guardians.

Acting Rabaul District Administrator, Freddy Lemeki, highlighted the program's objective, emphasizing its role in assisting the district's elite students in pursuing higher education opportunities.

District Education Coordinator, Markus Tipepe, also elaborated on the eligibility criteria during the informative radio broadcast. Notably, this year's intake emphasizes inclusivity, with no specific GPA threshold mandated.

Instead, students are encouraged to apply, provided they submit essential documents such as original acceptance letters, transcripts, academic qualifications, confirmation letters from ward members and clergy, and possess an active bank account.

The funding disbursement plan was also outlined by Tipepe, with 45 percent allocated to PNG government universities, another 45 percent dedicated to colleges, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, and private establishments, while the remaining 10 percent is designated for administrative purposes.

Interested applicants can obtain the necessary forms from the Rabaul Urban, Kombiu, Balanataman, and Watom Island Local Level Governments for a nominal fee of K50. Before review by the TTFS Committee, all submissions will be vetted by the respective LLGs to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process.

The application closes on the 1st of March, 2024, marking an opportunity for aspiring students to avail themselves of this invaluable support towards their tertiary education pursuits, hence fostering educational growth and advancement within the district.