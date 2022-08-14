Rabaul To Restore Good Order

Deputy Provincial Administrator for Districts and LLGs, Nicholas Larme highlighted this concern to public servants during the handover takeover occasion of Rabaul district’s new administrator at Kurakakaul on Friday, 12 August.

Mr Larme said ongoing fights witnessed in a number of villages in the district including resettlement areas, have affected schools impacting many children.

He said the Provincial Administrator, Wilson Matava has given instructions for districts to come up with a logical framework to come up with strategies to assist with law and order issues faced in districts.

He reminded that law and order is everyone’s business and encouraged the use of taking restorative justice approach in communities to promote mediation between parties.

“Restorative justice is about bringing peace and unity and officers in the community development, education and lands sectors must clearly know their role. If we are performing our roles, maybe some of these issues faced will not occur,” he said.

Mr Matava said the ongoing problem at Gelagela Resettlement is between families and relatives and the root causes must be established why this is happening.

“We need to look at the root causes. And if we look deeper, land is a driving factor.”

Following the 1994 volcanic eruptions, when the ENB Provincial government made a decision to resettle people, the population was smaller compared to currently with several families now living in one small block.

“The outgoing Rabaul District Administrator, Peter Lapim has highlighted the district’s purchase of plantations and this can be used a guide to come up with decisions to resettle the population.”

Mr Larme said the District Administration must provide guidance in terms of policy directives focusing on wards, to politicians.”

“When we talk about law and order, our perspective must come from the district level. What are some systematic ways to deal with such issues faced in the community?”

“The church must be involved so they are able to preach from the pulpit, as such issues arise because families are disintegrated,” he said.

He said parents must be reminded of their co-responsibilities and obligations to play a role in managing their children encouraging them to behave responsibly and be positive.