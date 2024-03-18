Rabaul to implement PacFreshH20 Project

This initiative is funded under the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) through the International Climate Initiative (IKI), and collaborating with the Pacific Community (SPC) as the managing director for funds distribution in PNG and WaterAid PNG as the implementing agency.

A courtesy visit to the district yesterday by the Department of National Planning and Monitoring (DNPM) WaSH Programme Management Unit (PMU) and its partners will pave the way forward in conducting baseline assessments of existing WaSH infrastructure and identifying stakeholders.

Speaking during the visit was WaterAid PNG Programs Director Navara Kiene who said this is an important project and an opportunity for the district.

“Climate change has imposed a huge threat on our environment and the concept of this project is to ensure that our people can be able to build climate resilience through access to water and sanitation and water resource protection,” said Navara.

She added that the project will complement the Rabaul District WaSH Plan that will be developed as per the MOU signed between the Department of National Planning and Monitoring and the Rabaul District Administration last year.

GIZ Project Manager for PacFreshH2O Project Bernard-Markus Liss said that they are grateful to rollout the program in PNG and particularly in East New Britain where Rabaul and Pomio districts have been selected for the project.

“This initiative looks into vulnerable communities and how we manage our water resources, what kind of impact climate change has on the water resources and making water resource management more resilient,” said Liss.

Deputy District Administrator (Admin.) John Matava commended the DNPM and its partners for selecting Rabaul District to benefit from this essential project.

Matava said that Rabaul is a disaster-prone district and has been greatly affected by various droughts in the past and such projects will ensure communities manage their water resources well.

A consultation workshop is being carried out today in Kokopo which will be followed by scoping field trips on Thursday and Friday.