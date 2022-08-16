RAAF to buzz Alotau

The aerial display is part of the major highlight of the Battle of Milne Bay (BOMB) 80th Anniversary celebrations on August 27.

Apart from the flypast, other activities from August 26-28 will include the presentation of a book ‘The Promise’ by Chief of the Australian Air force Air Marshal Robert Chipman AM, CSC to relatives of Nurse Maiogaru Taulebona, commemorating the anniversary.

In the BOMB 80 years ago, RAAF 75th, 76th and other squadrons played a vital aerial combat support role to Australian and American land forces in repelling the advancing Japanese troops.

The RAAF squadrons flew their air operations out of present day Gurney Airstrip (known as Strip No 1).

The 76th Squadron was commanded by Squadron Leader Captain Peter Turnbull who's Kitty Hawk, fighter aircraft crashed over Sanderson Bay. He passed away.

Turnbull War Memorial located at Kainako (Strip No 3) is named in honour of Squadron Leader Turnbull.

Kainako is also the site where the Japanese advancing troops were repelled by the Australian and American troops that defended the airstrip and pushed the Japanese eastward on a retreat signifying a historical land defeat and a turning point in the battle.

Nurse Maiogaru Taulebona, a nurse trained by the early missionaries, was a local Milne Bay heroine that saved a Leading Aircraftman John Donegan badly wounded and nursed him back to good health hiding him from the Japanese in an upturned canoe and later paddled to safety and medically evacuated to Australia.

The commemoration activities will take place from August 26 – 28, 2022.