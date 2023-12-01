RAAF Boosts Education in Telefomin with 'Libraries in a Box'

Facilitated by Australia’s Partnership for Improving Education Program, these classroom libraries, curated by Buk bilong Pikinini, include levelled books tailored for Prep to Grade 2 students in Papua New Guinea.

The initiative aims to instill a love for reading among young learners, fostering daily reading habits to elevate literacy standards in schools.

As part of their engagement, the RAAF crew took a break to engage in a friendly touch footy match with enthusiastic children from Telefomin Primary School.

Additionally, they generously contributed sporting equipment and presented a framed photograph featuring the iconic RAAF Spartan aircraft.

This collaborative effort underscores the ongoing PNG-Australia Partnership for mutual educational advancement, symbolizing the commitment to nurturing a brighter future for Papua New Guinea's youth.