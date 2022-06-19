Quick Response Force deployment launched

The event took place at the Pope John Paul Oval on Friday, June 17th in Mt. Hagen, Western Highlands Province.

The launch also symbolized security operations throughout the country for this election.

During the event, Commissioner Manning reminded the QRF members to be good ambassadors of their respective forces.

“In the course of this operation we will be subject to scrutiny and criticism. This is expected and we must not allow this to distract us from our efforts,” he said.

“Key to our efforts in ensuring we remain on task is our vigilance in maintaining Operational Integrity. Our Mission End State is very clear and we remain unchanged.

“We must be deliberate and proactive in shaping the environment over the course of the next two weeks,” he said.

Mr. Manning said the dedication and loyalty to their duties will determine the operational tempo of the next phases of operation.

Head of Australian Defense Force staff, Military Attaché of the Indonesia and United States Embassies also attended the parade including New Zealand Defence Attaché’ and the Defence Attaché of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.