Quest To Achieve Universal Health Coverage

Dr. Huseynova was speaking at a workshop on the Role of Certificate in Basic Pharmacy Management (CBPM) Program in Improving Medical Supply in Rural Health Facilities of Papua New Guinea. It was hosted by the University Of Papua New Guinea – School of Medicine and Health Sciences from April 11th to 13th in Port Moresby.

The CBPM was aimed at creating additional cadre of health workers – pharmacy assistants - dedicated to managing medical supply issues at the lower levels of the health system and equipping them with skills to manage medicines in rural facilities.

Dr Huseynova congratulated the UPNG, Papua New Guinea NDoH and partners for working collaboratively to address gaps in the country’s pharmaceutical sector through building the pharmacy support workforce.

“We are fully aware of the negative consequences of not having the right medicines at the right time, at the right place and in the right quantities. The pharmacy assistants can contribute significantly to improving supply chain management and to achieving optimum health outcomes for the people of PNG,” said Dr Huseynova.