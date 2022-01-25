It will be 70 years since Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ascended the British throne in 1952. To mark the occasion, the queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne is expected to visit Papua New Guinea sometime in mid-April.

“We look forward to receiving Her Royal Highness Princess Anne in April this year. This is not her first visit to Papua New Guinea having visited on a number of occasions before. This is a special occasion to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” Grand Chief Sir Bob said.

The Governor General as the Queen’s representative in PNG, is expected to attend a meeting for all Heads of States of the Commonwealth, at the invitation of the Queen, sometime this year.

Keith Scott, British High Commissioner to PNG said that the United Kingdom will host a number of activities to commemorate this event, and one which the Queen is passionate about is the preservation of rainforests. With PNG possessing one of the largest remaining rainforests in the world, it is being considered to reserve a portion of the rainforest in honor of the Queen.

High Commissioner Scott expressed the British government’s intention to assist and work alongside the PNG government particularly, the Governor General’s Office, in hosting activities to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The British High Commissioner paid a courtesy call on the Governor General at Government House this morning 25th January 2022.