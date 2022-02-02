Queen’s Baton Relay Reception

The Governor General, as the Queen’s representative was honored to host the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“Her Majesty the Queen has shared her message with us and the rest of the Commonwealth, which is securely stored in this Baton before you all. We look forward to hearing her message come July.”

He acknowledged PNG Sports Foundation (PNGSF) President Sir John Dawanincura and the Papua New Guinea Commonwealth Association for their faith and ongoing commitment to the Commonwealth.

“To our host province East Sepik and Governor Honorable Allan Bird, you have embodied and ignited the values of hope, solidarity and collaboration as we witnessed the Baton ceremoniously travel to distinct parts of the mighty Sepik. Your conviction and color represents the very best parts of the home of the founding father of this nation, the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare,” said Sir Bob.

The Governor General said that despite the difficult circumstances being faced locally and globally with the Coronavirus pandemic, the visitation of the Baton has brought back a renewed sense of possibility.

“The Commonwealth Games is a festival of sport and culture and the Queen’s Baton journey to Papua New Guinea and beyond, was made possible through the hard work of the various organizing committees and the Commonwealth. This is a reminder of the importance of sport and our unique and diverse culture.

“The Queen’s Baton Relay signifies a connected human Commonwealth, a relay for the people that incorporates real stories to highlight a vibrant modern Commonwealth unified by its diversity. The relay celebrates sport, community and peace with sports and athletes at the heart of a powerful movement.

“This year, our nation will go against some of the very best athletes in the Commonwealth, come July. The dedication of our Team PNG athletes is an inspiration to our future generations, despite this challenging period in time. To all Team PNG athletes, please accept my best wishes in your current preparations, travels and participation in Birmingham,” said Sir Bob.