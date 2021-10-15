Queen’s Awards To Proceed

Acting Official Secretary, Bill Toraso said the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours and Awards investiture ceremony will be held on Thursday 21st October, 2021, and the 2021 Orders of PNG Independence Anniversary Honours will happen on Thursday 28th October, 2021.

This follows approval granted by the National Pandemic Controller, David Manning for Government House to host both investiture ceremonies.

Mr Toraso said Government House will impose strict adherence of the Niupla Pasin protocol and all attending guests must comply.

He said last year’s Imperial investiture ceremony had to be moved forward to this year due to restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.

“We apologise for the short notice regarding the investitures. For those recipients who cannot attend we are looking at organizing another ceremony once covid-19 restrictions have eased. For those who can make it please do attend the investiture ceremony,” Mr Toraso said.

All recipients are urged to contact the Office of the Governor General on Tel: 313 7000 for further information.