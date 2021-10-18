Quarantine-free Travel to NSW

Passengers must be fully vaccinated and still have to complete a negative PCR test at check-in.

In a statement, the airline said this move would initially be limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and special visa holders, however, the airline expects this to extend to business travelers and tourists soon after.

Air Niugini has now opened sales for the PX001 Port Moresby to Sydney flight that departs every Monday, starting from November 1. Additional flights will depend on the number of passengers using the Monday service.

“Passengers travelling to other states and territories in Australia are reminded that most inter-state borders with NSW remain closed. Hence arriving into NSW does not permit onwards travel to Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania, South Australia or Northern Territory even if you spend 14 days or more in NSW.”

Passengers intending to travel to these destinations still need go through Brisbane and spend 14 days in hotel quarantine.

The airline said for travelers destined for Victoria or Australian Capital Territory, the situation presently is uncertain and upon receiving confirmation, will advise whether travel from NSW to these two destinations is going to be allowed.

“Air Niugini has requested confirmation that Australia will recognise the PNG ‘green card’ vaccination certificate. Passengers relying on this as the basis of evidence of vaccination status are welcome to book their flights, but actual uplift will be subject to clarification from Australia on this issue.

“For passengers who have Australian Medicare numbers, this certificate can be registered onto the Australian Immunisation Register (AIR), either by getting your normal GP in Australia to upload the data, or by following the process at https://www.smartraveller.gov.au/before-you-go/health/vaccinations#AIR.”

“At present only fully vaccinated passengers will be approved for uplift on PX001. Unvaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents can return to Australia on PX003 to Brisbane, but will require 14 days hotel quarantine on arrival. This situation is not expected to change.”

“Papua New Guineans and other nationalities planning on traveling to Australia, for work, schooling, leisure or to catch-up with wantoks or friends are reminded that it is expected that they must be fully vaccinated prior to being allowed to travel internationally, including to Australia. Hence, if you do plan any international travel, we recommend you get vaccinated now to avoid disappointment.”

Air Niugini continues to operate six flights per week to Brisbane, one flight to Sydney, four flights per week to Singapore, twice weekly to Manila and Hong Kong. Flights to other locations remain suspended due to international border restrictions.