Quality teaching vital

This is a statement by the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) chairman, Samson Wangihomie during the dedication service of the Department of Education and Office of Library and Archives held last week.

This is aligned with the theme for this year, “Transform Teaching and Learning to Achieve Reality Education through effective Service Delivery”.

Mr Wangihomie divided the theme “TTESD” into three parts first being the Transforming Teaching and Learning, starting with teacher training.

“To transform the mind of a child, so that they have a qualification and they are educated. That is what it is all about. If they are educated they will not go looting shops and they will not go burning down shops,” said Mr. Wangihomie.

“Next is achieving quality education. We talk about standards, we talk about quality education, and is the quality of education that is delivered measured through the success of students in grade eight or grade nine? From grade 10 to 11 or from grade 12 into tertiary institutions? Is this how we measure the quality of education? I believe that the quality of education can be measured when there is a behaviour change.”

Ps. Kepas Rakop, Associate Pastor from the AOG Cornerstone Gateway Church, led the dedication service. Aligning with the theme for this year, Ps. Kepas said transformation can only happen in God. There is no transformation outside of Church.

“Without a good education system, you cannot have an educated population. Talk about the issues that are happening throughout this nation, is the outcome of many issues that our nation has had over many years that have come. But the future I may say is still the best,” Ps. Kepas Rakop said.

PNG Education Transformation Vision 2025-2075 Logo and consultation were then launched with consultations to begin soon.