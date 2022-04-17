Quality Justice Service Vital

Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi said this during the recent Court User Forum in Ialibu Pangia District, Southern Highlands Province.

The Deputy Chief Justice said law and order is a very big problem in the country.

“Courthouse is not going to solve all your problems and put money in your pockets. The people of Ialibu must do it hand in hand with everybody.

“Prosecution will not work unless you bring criminals forward. Leaders in the village know who is doing trouble and must do their part.

“I heard that people are being killed at the police station, no prosecution. What is the problem? Courthouse will come and fix it? We need to start examining ourselves. Leaders, you provide leadership at the village level. You bring the criminals over to the police,” added Deputy Chief Justice Kandakasi.

He said if police fail to prosecute, people must take up the prosecution.

“So you have to start asking yourselves, what can I as a leader, do to make Ialibu a peaceful district.”