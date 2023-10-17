Quake assessment complete

From the assessments, the team have found that damages caused to affected areas are not drastic. The team will furnish up and finalise reports collected from Karkar Island, Bogia, Sumkar mainland, Raicoast coastal and Raicoast inland areas, and work towards restoration.

Medical supplies for Saidor were dropped off last Saturday morning with relief items from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) consisting of four bales of mosquito nets and blankets, bound for Mebu.

Since the downgrading of the distress call to the provincial level, there are preliminary measures agreed by the coordination team to install temporary seismic monitors around the parameter of the epicentre. The UNDP will assist with the seismic monitors installed by Geohazards.

The four Raspberry seismic monitors will be placed at Walium, Basamuk, Saidor and Madang. According to Mathew Moihoi, Acting Assistant Director, Geohazard these temporary monitors will enable officers to detect the motions being felt so they could come up with a report of their own as well.

The public has been advised not to panic as it is normal for aftershocks to continue in accordance with the magnitude.

Moihoi said that during big quakes, rocks beneath the earth’s surface get displaced and over time, an adjustment process takes place in order for the rocks to preposition themselves back in place.

In the meantime, authorities are calling and urging everyone who has been impacted by the earthquakes to take ownership and rebuild their lives if they are able to, whilst waiting for government intervention.