PX Overseas Flights Need Yellow Vaccine Card

For passengers who have been vaccinated in PNG, they are required to produce the yellow International Vaccination Certificate which is issued by the PNG National Department of Health.

The green domestic vaccination certificate is not sufficient.

Air Niugini stated in a media release that the yellow certificates include date of birth or passport number, while the green certificate has the name of the location where the vaccination was completed. Passengers travelling to, or transiting Hong Kong must provide evidence of which location they were vaccinated at.

The only exceptions are where the passenger can provide evidence of a medical exemption in a form acceptable to their destination country, and for any countries of transit. This will normally be signed by a medical practitioner. For children under the age of 18, which is presently the minimum age for vaccinations in PNG, that is, only if the child is approved to travel to their destination unvaccinated.

All passengers departing internationally will still need to complete a negative PCR test at Port Moresby airport at time of check-in. Access to testing closes two hours prior to scheduled departure. Niupela Pasin protocols still apply including wearing of face masks in the terminals and on board the aircraft is mandatory. Social distancing is followed wherever practical.