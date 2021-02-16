PX increases POM-HK Service

Services will be operated by Air Niugini’s Boeing 767 aircraft, in partnership with Cathay Pacific Airways under a code share arrangement.

Flights to Hong Kong resumed in October last year, operating once a week on Wednesdays, opening up new opportunities to bring freight and essential travellers to and from Port Moresby via Hong Kong, including the export of live crabs, lobsters and other products from Papua New Guinea to the Asian markets.

From 03rd April the Wednesday service will be complemented with a new Saturday service.

The code share with Cathay Pacific, as well as agreements with Air France, Emirates Airline, and Qatar Airways, allows passengers to transfer between flights at Hong Kong from worldwide destinations, including mainland China, and the rest of Asia.

Air Niugini CEO Mr Bruce Alabaster said, “Hong Kong is a major global gateway and connecting hub for both passengers and freight, and Hong Kong’s homebased airline Cathay Pacific is one of the largest and most respected airlines in Asia. When we resumed Hong Kong flights in October last year we were confident that the service would quickly become popular with both travellers and freight shippers – and this has proved to be the case.”

Alabaster continued, “With Singapore and Manila still effectively closed for transfer / transit passengers, we are sure that the capability of Air Niugini and Cathay Pacific, as well as our other three partner carriers, to provide seamless and convenient transfers via Hong Kong, including issuing of boarding passes from origin to destination, and through check in of bags to final destination, will prove to be a winner with our customers”.

Air Niugini says it has the ability to increase Hong Kong services to five weekly as demand for international travel gradually recovers through next year and beyond.

The National Airline says it continues to operate with strict health and safety measures in place including a requirement for a pre-departure COVID test, temperature testing of all passengers, and providing face masks and hand sanitiser to ensure your air travel is safe.