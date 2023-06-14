Putput resort needs power supply

Wendy Lavarabin’s family bought the treehouse around 2014 and in 2016, their house was built so they can move to the premises and start construction of their bungalows.

The first bungalow was constructed in 2018, while the iconic treehouse was demolished in 2019.

With a laid-back atmosphere and crystal clear turquoise seas, Putput was worth the investment for the family from West Coast New Ireland, Morobe and East Sepik.

Lavarabin highlighted that the main issue affecting their business operations is the constant power outages, which soon led to two years of no power when a transformer was damaged at the nearby Kaselok village.

“Right now we don’t have power supply in the premises,” she said. “We depend on solar power to power the houses. Mipla bin go reisim problem wantem PPL na ol tok lo kam pulim lain tasol nogat.

“We are paying a lot of bills but the PNG Power management here are not taking our concerns seriously and moving to restore power into our premises and the residential areas, especially for those living along the Boluminsky Highway.

“And in Kavieng town too, sometimes residents live without power supply for two weeks.

“We have easypei but by the time we enter it in and power goes off, and when power comes back, our easypei finishes.”

Powerlines at Kaselok have fallen down and are lying beside the highway, posing a hazard to locals and passersby.

Lavarabin is calling on the provincial government and Kavieng District Development Authority to help address the longstanding power issues affecting the maritime province.

For now, they advise their guests to charge their gadgets in town before enjoying the tranquility of Putput resort.

Meantime, Kavieng town has been out of power since 6am on Tuesday, June 13th. PNG Power advised that they have run out of fuel.