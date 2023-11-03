Purari relief mission underway

Operator of Papua LNG, Total Energies has launched a ‘Disaster Relief Mission’ to assist villages in its area of influence with food rations and medicine.

In coordination with the Gulf Provincial Authority, the Project will also be providing relief efforts in the form of medical supplies to communities outside the area of influence.

The mission began on November 2 at Apiope village at the mouth of the Purari with Project staff distributing food rations and handing over medical supplies to a Community Health Worker based at the aid post/health centre in the village.

Village Chief Simeon Vila says during the floods, the waters rise to heights above his chest, about three meters. He says the waters bring debris that has to be pushed out and removed by the villagers during these high periods of water for fear that the debris would take down their houses. He adds that the bananas are a key source of food for the village but have been affected by the floods.

He thanked the Papua LNG and the provincial authority for their efforts.

Donations will be carried out to 15 identified villages along the Purari.

Food items such as rice, tin fish, noodles, ox & palm, biscuits and other essential items such as buckets, mosquito nets, water purification tablets and milk formula are some of the items of the 30-tonne worth of relief supplies that will be distributed.