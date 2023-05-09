Pundari lauds local peacekeepers

"This is a tribal fight that has taken many lives as a result of the cold-blooded murder of the Akol councilor,” he said.

Sir John stated that no one should suppress the ongoing peace process initiated by the OMS team and village court leaders. The mediation team will meet on the 18th of May.

“Good peace loving leaders should support and commend positively on the good work of Paul Kurai and the team of OMS and village court leaders, the PPC and the security forces for bringing the Akols and Kombans to a mediation court after months of cease fire,” said Sir John.

He stated that for a leader to publicly stop the peace mediation court set for the 18th, not only undermines peace systems in the province but can further provoke the situation.

“There are reports of threats upon clan members seeking peace through mediation process. This is uncalled for and must stop as well.

It is understood that the fight between the Akols and Kombans started three months after the burning of government services and displacement of Pundari’s people in a triangular attack by supporters and candidates what is believed to be unprovoked.

It is further understood that the fight would have been avoided if only the request for the reasons of the killing and Bel kol compensation were adhered to by the Kombans.

Sir John further added, “The unnecessary burning down of developments worth over K70 million in the electorate citing election issues is already a Police matter that is unrelated to the murder of the Akol councillor.”

He said the truth will come out with facts to be established as police investigations continue.

"The lies will be exposed. I hope and trust that the investigations will bring justice to innocent fathers, mothers and children, young men and girls who have been displaced in what was an unprovoked attack.”

Meantime, Sir John sympathizes with teachers and public servants who have lost their personal possessions during the rampage and destruction of properties, with many remain traumatized.

"I also feel for young students who lost their schools and cannot find places in schools elsewhere.

As police probe into the incident continues, Sir John calls for the law to take its cause without any interferences from anyone.

"Only people with sick minds will influence and will find ways to undermine Police investigations. The same kind of people will use authorities under their control especially in the province to suit their interests and justify the illegal acts of terror, arson and murders perpetrated on my people,” he said.

“The Kompiam DDA, the CEO and myself will continue to support the good work of the mediators and the security forces. We will also respect and cooperate with police as they undergo investigations.