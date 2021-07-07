Pundari Clarifies COVID-19 Funds

He said the funds was not for PANGU or selected districts or provinces, funds have been remitted to all districts and provinces regardless of the MP, as this is a national response.

"As the State Minister responsible for Finance, I am responsible for administering the Public Finances Management Act (PFMA) and assure the public that under my watch, the little funds available have been directed towards critical areas.

“The National Pandemic Act 2020 allows for the suspension of the PFMA/NPA for procurements undertaken during COVID-19 Declared periods.

“This is essential to ensure that Government agencies across the country can access funds efficiently to respond to the health and economic impacts of the pandemic,” Minister Pundari said.

However, he said this does not provide, as the Opposition states, a “License to Steal” – the Act has strong provisions to ensure that public funds are accounted for and reconciled, financial and physical reports must be provided, and all procurements are subject to independent audit.

Minister Pundari added that the Public financial management controls are in place and in effect.

“COVID -19 is not a joke, and will not be treated like a joke. The Marape-led Government has treated this Pandemic like every government would have for such an unforeseen threat.”

He said the Coronavirus is mutating and various strains have been reported, especially the Delta strain in India which is reported to be very deadly.

"We are focused on immediate concerns affecting this nation and our people. The Pandemic and the economy both need our attention and as a Government, we are doing just that."

"The Government has made progress to ensure our people can continue their lives while living with COVID 19 among us. This is a very challenging time, but the worst has been mitigated and we are now able to move forward as a nation from the lessons learnt,” Minister Pundari added.

He said that it was all about responsible use and application of public funds and that the Pandemic Act allows for efficient deployment of resources and funds.

“However, not one time does it remove the responsibility we as public office holders have to ensure we are using the funds for the intended purposes. All funds used under the Pandemic Act are subject to audit and public scrutiny.