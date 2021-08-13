Puma Continues Susu Mama Support

Puma Energy Country General Manager, Hulala Tokome said Susu Mamas is a leading service provider and is one of Puma’s Community Social Responsibility partners in the country.

“The wonderful work that you do throughout the country, you operate in certain locations that we also operate in. We are proud to be associated with Susu Mamas, you do a lot of work in the community and we are proud to continue the support, especially with the reporting that you provide us with,” Mr Tokome said.

He added that the Fill up Feel good program also supports this initiative, where a portion of sales from all Puma fuel sites around the country support five organizations, one of them being Susu Mamas.

Susu Mamas Board Treasurer, Dianne Peliokai expressed her gratitude for the support from Puma Energy PNG to deliver essential health services has allowed them to continue providing care to rural and urban communities.

“We have six health centers around the country in Mt Hagen, Jiwaka, Hela Lae, Goroka and Port Moresby. Although we are based in Port Moresby, we also try to support Central Province as well. So thank you to Puma Energy for continuing to support our people and our communities in PNG.”

“We would also like to mention that through the support that Puma Energy gave to us in 2020 has increased our outreach services by 42 per cent, which has resulted in more children and families attending clinics, so thank you very much.”

Health Facility for the Port Moresby branch, Master Jeddy also thanked Puma Energy for the logistical assistance that the Port Moresby outreach receives through the use of the Puma card that allows them to refill in Puma Service stations in Port Moresby.

“Mothers and babies are dying, people are dying. They need health services and Puma Energy is supporting this much-needed service. With the fuel that you give, we take the service to health facility services. That is everything in one, we take the clinic to the people so we immunize babies and we treat babies and mothers, so we treat the family unit.

He added that the organization also carries out awareness to communities on healthy living and this will continue through the fuel donation.