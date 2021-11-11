Public Service Presents 2020 Report

The 2020 Annual Report covers the period from January 1 to December 31, 2020 and captures the activities, achievements, challenges and recommendations of the PSC.

Despite various challenges including the Global Coronavirus pandemic and funding constraints, the Commission continues to uphold and carry out its constitutional functions and responsibilities.

The Annual Report is PSC’s 25th annual report presented to the G-G, thus making the Commission to be up to date with its Annual Reports to Parliament.