Public servants urged to participate

In its first circular instruction of 2021, the Department of Personnel Management’s acting secretary, Vele Ravugamini, said January 8th is an approved public holiday and it is important that public servants are part of this occasion.

All department heads, heads of statutory organisations and other agency heads in the National Capital District have been requested to release their staff to attend the funeral service at the Sione Kami Memorial Church.

All provincial administrators, hospitals and state agencies in the provinces have been encouraged to organise their programs to commemorate the life of PNG’s late leader.