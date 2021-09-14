Public servants urged to participate

The Department of Personnel Management has requested that all public servants participate in the country’s 46th Independence celebrations on Thursday, September 16th.

In circular instruction number 26 of 2021, Secretary Taies Sansan encouraged public servants in the nation’s capital to attend the flag raising ceremony at Independence Hill from 5am-9am, and the flag lowering ceremony at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium from 3pm-5pm.

“Those public servants in the provinces are requested to attend and participate in the celebrations that are being organised in each respective province,” she stated.

“All public servants are requested to resume normal duties commencing 7.45am on Friday 17th September, 2021.

“Happy 46th Independence Day celebrations.”