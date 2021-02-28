Public servants urged to observe mourning period

This is in respect of the passing of the founding father and the first Prime Minister, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

The founding father passed away at Pacific International Hospital in the early hours of Friday 26th of February.

Department of Personnel Management Secretary, Taies Sansan, in a circular issued to all heads of departments, heads of line agencies, provincial administrators and all public servants, announced NEC has endorsed two weeks of mourning and two days of public holiday which fall on;

Monday 1st of March and

Friday 12th of March

Sansan said NEC has endorsed two weeks of national mourning with effect on and from 26th February to the 12th of March for the nation to participate in the funeral arrangements and the celebration of the life of Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare.

“As this is a very special two weeks of national mourning, all public servants are encouraged to participate and witness the state funeral in accordance with the program to be finalised by National Organising Committee,” she stated.

Sansan said for public servants in NCD, NEC has approved the Sir John Guise Indoor Complex to be the national haus krai centre for the public therefore, subject to the discretion of agency heads, public servants are encouraged to participate in this activity but with minimal disruptions to essential services.

All provincial administrations, provincial authorities and hospitals and state agencies in the provinces are encouraged to organise their own programs to commemorate the life of our late founding father.

“The two days are approved public holidays and it is imperative that public servants throughout the nation take time to reflect on the life of the late grand chief and the immense contributions he has made as we pay our respects to our founding father.”

Public servants are to take note that normal duties and essential services are to continue on the 2nd of March noting the approved public holidays.

(The late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare during his visit to Morobe Province in 2020)