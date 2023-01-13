Public Servants told to work as a unit

Acting Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani, told public service during the 2023 Dedication Service held for the West New Britain Public Servants this week. He said Public Servants should serve the people well, because by serving the people they are serving God.

Mr Mapmani stressed to the public servants that it was important that they work together as a unit in serving their people as it would help them realise the outcome of the province’s 2050 vision and mission of being “healthy, wealthy and wise”.

All development plans written and being implemented are aimed towards this overall goal.

“Us public servants we are missionaries for service delivery. That’s why we need our private sector partners, our church based organisations, our village community, our political leaders.

From our national leaders, provincial leaders right down to the ward leaders and various leaders in their own capacity. I encourage us all, this year 2023, yumi mas wok bung wantaim (we must work together). Be united so that we serve the purpose that we are here for.

“This meaning of this dedication service, is its devotion and dedication to serve for the glory of God. We are serving God through our people,” said Mr Mapmani.